Reservation in promotion for SC employees in Group A, B posts

The Haryana government on Saturday issued a notification to grant reservation in promotion of employees belonging to the Scheduled Castes in all cadres of Group A and B posts. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT file)

As per the instructions issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, the state government will reserve 20% of the sanctioned posts for promotional quota for employees from the Scheduled Castes. The reservation will be admissible to all Group A and B posts, except for the highest promotional post in a cadre.

However, the notification made it clear that since the Jarnail Singh batch of cases is pending in the Supreme Court, all promotion orders issued in line with these instructions will be subject to any further orders passed by the court in these cases.

As per the instructions, the appointing authority will issue promotion orders only after ensuring full compliance with these instructions.

This instruction will take effect immediately and is applicable to all departments, boards, corporations, universities, and statutory bodies under the Haryana government. All previous instructions related to reservation in promotion for Group A and B posts are hereby withdrawn, added the notification.

However, the inter-se-seniority as per the applicable service rules will be taken into account for the highest promotional post.

For minimum posts, the benefit will be admissible only when two or more promotional posts are available and the reservation will also be implemented cadre-wise, taking into account the total number of promotional posts sanctioned.

As per the notification, the departmental promotion committee (DPC) and or competent authority for Group A or B promotions will determine the adequacy of current representation of Scheduled Castes employees on promotional posts.

In case, if the representation is below 20%, the deficiency will be addressed when a promotional quota post becomes available. Similarly, all SC employees working on Group A or B posts filled through promotion will be considered for representation regardless of the mode of appointment.

However, the non-SC employees who have already been promoted to Group A or B posts will not be reverted to fulfill the 20% reservation, but the deficiency will be addressed when promotional quota posts become available and the SC employees will not be deprived of promotion even if the 20% reservation limit has been met or will be met upon their promotion based on seniority and merit, reads the notification. But the roster points for direct recruitment for SC candidates will apply as per government instructions.

The instructions guidelines for Group C and D employees for the application of roster points or replacement theory will also be followed and if an eligible SC employee is not available for promotion as per the roster, an eligible employee from another category may be promoted. But the SC employee will be adjusted against a supernumerary post when they become eligible but the reservation in promotion will not affect seniority in the promotional post.

About the pay level, the reservation in promotion will not be considered for granting ACP pay level where percentage-based criteria exist in a cadre.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON