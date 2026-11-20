An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), deployed as the personal security officer (PSO) of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, allegedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Mokhra village of Rohtak district on Wednesday night. ASI Pradeep Kumar (HT Photo)

According to the police, the body was found lying on the bed with a bullet injury in his bedroom. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar son of Chander Kumar. He returned home after completing his duty and reportedly went to a room on the first floor of the house, where he was alone when the incident took place around 9 pm, police said.

Family members rushed to the room after hearing a gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood. They immediately took him to a private hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared him dead.

Pradeep’s service revolver, which was attached to a lanyard was also found on the bed. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the room and collected evidence. Bloodstains were found on the bedsheet and pillows, as well as on the floor. His mobile phone was also found behind the bed.

On being contacted, Bahuakbarpur police station incharge Jasbir Singh said that the initial reports suggest that the incident took place due to accidental firing when he was cleaning his service revolver. He said that the body was taken into custody and kept in the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway, he added.

Pradeep had joined the police force in 2003 as part of a commando batch and had been serving in personal security for a considerable period. Police officials associated with the investigation said no suicide note had been recovered so far.