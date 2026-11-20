A 36 year old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband with an iron rod following a domestic dispute at their house in Mokhra village of Rohtak district late Wednesday night. According to the police, the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination and they working to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar a wrestler and Kabaddi player allegedly hit his wife, Meena Devi, targeting her head and chest. She died on the spot, following which he fled, leaving her body lying in a pool of blood.

According to preliminary information, the couple was having marital disputes for some time. A fresh argument reportedly broke out between them around midnight on Wednesday, following which Naresh allegedly attacked Meena with an iron rod.

The couple’s daughter reportedly told the police that her father first assaulted her and forced her out of the room before attacking her mother. He allegedly continued beating Meena, inflicting serious injuries to her head, chest, arms and legs.

The body was found lying on a bed inside the house, with blood scattered across the room.

On receiving information, a team from the Bahuakbarpur police station reached the spot along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, which inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Meena and Naresh got married in 2006 and have two children. The family members alleged that Naresh frequently assaulted his wife, particularly after consuming alcohol.

On being contacted, Jasbir Singh, incharge of Bahuakbarpur police station said that on the complaint of family members the accused has been booked on the charges of murder and the police teams are working to arrest him. He said that the body has been sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.