CBI should also quiz Bhagwant Mann in Punjab excise policy scam: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann should also be questioned by CBI in connection with alleged ₹700-crore Punjab excise scam like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann should also be questioned by CBI in connection with alleged ₹ 700-crore Punjab excise scam like Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT file photo)

Talking to the media along with SAD-BSP’s candidate for Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, the SAD chief said, “Just like in Delhi, the AAP government in Punjab created a monopoly by handing over the entire liquor business to a few contractors. Two of these contractors, who were given half of the liquor trade, were also given the lion’s share in Delhi.”

He claimed that the level of corruption could be gauged from the fact that the profit margins of the contractors were doubled but the state government did not benefit in equal measure.

“It is clear that hundreds of crores were transferred to the AAP in a quid pro quo arrangement. This money is being used to spread AAP’s influence across the country,” he added.

Sukhbir said while the scam has been exposed in Delhi, the AAP continues to loot the public exchequer in Punjab as it has extended the “corruption stained” excise policy by another year.

“Only a CBI inquiry accompanied by thorough questioning of the chief minister can unmask this scam,” he added.