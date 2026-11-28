Athletes from Sangrur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, and Patiala delivered standout performances in the under-19 track events on the third day of the state-level Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in the district on Friday. Athletes in action during a race at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more

Organised by the state sports department in collaboration with the district administration and the Punjab Para Sports Association, the ongoing state-level championship features intense competitions across para athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting, and wheelchair basketball, drawing promising young talent from across Punjab.

In the boys’ under-19 100m T12 category, Jaswinder Singh of Sangrur blazed past the finish line to secure first position, followed by Mangal Singh of Moga in second place and Sandeep Kumar of Sri Muktsar Sahib in third. In the T13 open category, Suraj Singh of Tarn Taran bagged gold, while Sandeep Kumar Gupta of Moga settled for the silver medal.

The boys’ 100m T44 sprint saw Satinderpal of Jalandhar claim the top spot on the podium, ahead of Gurpreet Singh of Mansa, who finished second. Meanwhile, the combined T45, T46, and T47 category witnessed a dominant run by Sangrur’s Gurharmandeep Singh, who clinched first place. Simranjit Singh of Bathinda finished second, while Amit Kumar of Fatehgarh Sahib secured the bronze medal.

In the girls’ under-19 100m combined T45, T46, and T47 race, Nishu of Patiala sprinted to the first position, while local athlete Nitika of Ludhiana put up a spirited fight to secure second place.

The competitions brought together young para-athletes from different districts of Punjab, providing them an opportunity to showcase their sporting talent and compete at the state level.