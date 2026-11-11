Sector-11 chemist shop murder: Court issues warrants against DSP, 2 prosecution witnesses

A local court has issued bailable warrants against three prosecution witnesses, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), after they failed to appear despite being served summons in the Sector-11 chemist shop murder case. The gruesome murder had taken place at the Shri Kumar Medical Hall on June 13. (HT File)

The court of judicial magistrate Raman Goklaney, which was hearing the case on Tuesday for prosecution evidence, directed that DSP Lakshay Pandey, Dr Sachin Kumar and Himanshu be summoned through bailable warrants of ₹5,000 each, along with a surety of an equal amount. The warrants will be executed through the station house officer (SHO) concerned, with the witnesses directed to appear on November 21.

The gruesome murder had taken place at the Shri Kumar Medical Hall on June 13. Cashier Jankidas was manning the counter when two masked assailants entered the shop and opened fire at him in close range, killing him on the spot. Thirteen rounds were fired from a pistol, according to the police.

After the killing, the alleged shooters ran through the market before speeding away on a motorcycle with a third accomplice who was waiting nearby.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, attached to the chargesheet, reportedly showed the movements of the attackers before and after the shooting, as well as their escape on the motorcycle.

Police had subsequently recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime from a garden in Sector 3. Forensic reports also confirmed that the recovered Zigana pistol was allegedly used in the murder.

The chargesheet names 76 witnesses.

Nine accused named in the case are: Sunny Mehra, Aryan Sharma, Amit Kumar alias Sharabi, Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, Ramu, Akash Kumar alias Mani, Gurmeet Singh alias Badsha, Sachin Silvester and Dharminder Singh alias Goli.

Mehra and Sharma are the alleged shooters, according to the police.

All nine are currently lodged in different jails in Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. They were produced before the court through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

The case is registered at the Sector 11 police station under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 3(5) (common intention) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 21 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Sections 178, 179 and 180 of the BNS, all related to counterfeiting and forgery, were subsequently added. The matter will now come up on November 21.