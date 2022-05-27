SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib.
The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922. In a meeting held here, the SGPC also decided distribute booklets and literature in different languages on the martyrs of the massacre and conduct religious competitions dedicated to this centenary in schools and colleges.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh chaired the meeting and gave the approval to organise samagams (congregations) in India and Pakistan. “Before the event, an SGPC delegation will meet officer-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and officials of departments concerned in the Pakistan government,” he said.
According to him, the visa fees and expenses of pilgrims visiting Pakistan on this occasion will be borne by the SGPC’s dharam prachar committee. He said a two-day congregation will be held at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in Amritsar on October 29 and 30 besides a congregation at Anandpur Sahib on October 22.
The SGPC president said the first centenary of Guru Ka Bagh Morcha will also be organised on a large scale with a congregation at Gurdwara Guru-Ka-Bagh, Ghukewali, Amritsar, on August 30.
SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh, junior vice-president Principal Surinder Singh, executive committee member Amarjit Singh and dharam prachar committee members also attended the meeting.
-
Why isn't Akhilesh Yadav vaccinated yet? Samajwadi Party chief reveals reason
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revealed why he hasn't been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he didn't get jabbed because of the picture which was published on the vaccination certificate, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported. “The vaccination certificates in several countries did not have any picture on them, unlike India,” Yadav said in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during his speech in the UP Assembly.
-
In second half of tenure, MVA govt has its work cut out
Now with the MVA entering into the second half of its tenure, the immediate task would be to win the local body elections due in a few months. Besides, it needs to speed up the execution of ongoing infrastructure projects, plan new ones, and most importantly, resolve the quota issues for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Maratha community. Even before the pandemic broke out, the state's financial condition was in bad shape.
-
‘Fast & Furious’-inspired heist in Delhi, 3 held for stealing 40 luxury cars
Three men, inspired by the Hollywood series 'Fast & Furious', stole 40 luxury cars from across Delhi-NCR over the past one month using several high-tech gadgets, including GPS jammers, scanners and remote-control cars and sold them off in expensive deals. The trio were arrested earlier in the day. Police said the men, one of them from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are members of the 'Ravi Uttam Nagar gang'.
-
Uttarakhand forms panel led by retd SC judge on Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand government on Friday formed a five-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to prepare a draft on implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will comprise social activist Manu Gaur (retd judge), Pramod Kohli, retired IAS Shatrughan Singh and Doon University vice-chancellor Surekha Dangwal, according to an order issued by the home department.
-
EFL univ, Vidya Bharati hold int’l conference on NEP 2020 in Lucknow
A two-day international conference on “fulfilling the vision of National Education Policy-2020” got under way here on Friday. English and Foreign Languages University, in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan and Samvit Research Foundation, has organised the event. In Prof Kapoor's keynote address, former pro-vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Kapil Kapoor said the Indian value system lays more emphasis on duties than rights. The Indian civilization, according to him, is knowledge centric.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics