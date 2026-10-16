Shimla: ‘Kangra Kalam’ gets new home at Rashtrapati Niwas

To promote the rich art and cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla, to breathe new life into a centuries old artistic legacy, inaugurated a ‘Kangra Kalam’ (Kangra-style painting) art gallery. Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta during the inauguration of the miniature art gallery in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

On the concluding day of the diamond jubilee celebrations at the IIAS, the Himachal Pradesh governor, Kavinder Gupta, inaugurated the permanent art gallery dedicated to Kangra miniature paintings, titled ‘Kangra Kalam: The Pahari Miniature Art Gallery’.

‘Kangra Kalam’ is an integral part of the traditional Pahari miniature painting style of Himachal. The art gallery showcases the cultural heritage, lifestyle, and traditions of the Himalayan region through these paintings.

Describing Kangra art as a vital symbol of Himachal’s cultural identity, Gupta emphasised the need to preserve it and pass it on to future generations.

“There are many similarities in the civilisation and culture across the mountainous belt spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The geographical conditions and traditions of the Himalayan region have interconnected the cultural heritage of these areas. This shared heritage is beautifully presented through the paintings displayed in the gallery, which also feature a blend of ancient and modern art,” said Gupta.

The governor commended the artists who have contributed to preserving and promoting traditional art, stating that it is through their efforts that our cultural heritage remains alive. “Such initiatives not only provide recognition to traditional art but also offer the younger generation an opportunity to understand their own culture and heritage,” he said.

Through this gallery, visitors from across the country and abroad will have the opportunity to gain a closer understanding of the civilisation, culture, and traditions of Himachal Pradesh and the entire Himalayan region.

Gupta said, “Keeping traditional art alive was essential for future generations and commended local artists for their efforts to protect and promote the region’s cultural legacy.”

He said, “The inauguration of the Kangra painting gallery was an important initiative to ensure that the country’s traditional artistic heritage continued to flourish. The dedicated space at the institute would help preserve and promote Kangra art and introduce its distinctive features to a wider audience.”

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, director of the IIAS, said the inauguration of the Kangra painting gallery was among the significant initiatives to safeguard India’s traditional art forms and ensure their continued appreciation.

Governor unveils bust of institute’s founder

On the concluding day of the diamond jubilee celebrations, Gupta also unveiled the bust of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the founder of the institute. On the occasion, the book ‘Folk and Rural Imagery in Kangra Miniatures: An Indigenous Indian Art Perspective’, based on Kangra miniature paintings, was also released.