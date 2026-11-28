The sentencing of Vikas Patial, who was convicted in the murder case of Siya—a student from the Sarkaghat subdivision of the district—has been postponed once again. During the previous hearing as well, Patial could not be produced in court due to poor health; the medical report at that time had deemed him “unfit”. (HT Photo for representation) more

The hearing regarding the quantum of sentence could not take place in court on Friday due to a lack of expected improvement in the convict’s health. Patial is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur, and according to his doctors, he is not yet in a condition to appear in court.

Notably, the court had directed the prosecution to submit a medical report confirming the convict’s physical and mental fitness before the sentence could be pronounced.

During the previous hearing as well, Patial could not be produced in court due to poor health; the medical report at that time had deemed him “unfit”. Following this, the prosecution had requested an additional ten days from the court to submit a report regarding his health status. However, as there has been no significant improvement in his condition, the sentencing hearing has been deferred once more.

A 19-year-old college student Siya was brutally murdered in April this year in the Sarkaghat sub division of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district.

The victim was attacked while on her way to college. A motorcycle-borne assailant intercepted her and slit her throat. The attacker also stabbed her multiple times in the neck and arm, causing her to collapse and die on the spot.

Based on the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the court has already found Patial guilty in the Siya murder case. All that remains is the final decision regarding the sentence.