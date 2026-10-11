Strengthen booth-level organisation for 2027 assembly polls: Himachal BJP to workers

Gearing up for the 2027 assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, directed the party workers to go beyond indoor meetings and engage with people at the village, panchayat, mandal and booth levels for what he termed as “desired results”. BJP state president Rajeev Bindal. (HT File)

Addressing an organisational meeting in Kullu on Saturday, Bindal, stressed upon the importance of digital communication, saying “the social media had emerged as a powerful platform for public engagement and political communication”.

He directed that an active IT worker should be ensured at every polling booth and that booth-level WhatsApp groups must remain functional and regularly updated.

Bindal said, “The 2027 assembly elections would be an important opportunity to determine the future direction of Himachal Pradesh.”

Calling upon the party workers to work with renewed energy, dedication and determination in preparation for the upcoming elections, Bindal said, “The electoral success required strong booth-level organisation, dedicated workers, continuous public engagement and effective coordination among all organisational units.”

He said that the real strength of an organisation is not demonstrated merely through meetings and office activities, but through its active participation in addressing public grievances, standing with people in difficult times and raising their concerns effectively.

Bindal said, “The countdown to the 2027 assembly elections had begun and every single day was important for strengthening the organisation”. He emphasised that indoor meetings alone would not bring the desired results and that party workers must actively engage with people at the village, panchayat, mandal and booth levels.

He directed that every mandal should organise at least one effective public demonstration every month, while various party morchas should also conduct regular protests highlighting issues of public concern.

He instructed mandal office-bearers to prepare advance plans for their next three demonstrations and ensure meaningful public participation rather than treating such programmes as mere formalities.

He called upon party workers to actively engage with the BJP’s official social media platforms and share information about government schemes, developmental achievements and issues affecting local communities. He also encouraged the preparation of factual videos, reels and other digital content highlighting local problems and public concerns.