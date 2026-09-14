Sukhbir takes on Waris Punjab De in Amritpal’s home turf Khadoor Sahib

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday organised a rally in Khadoor Sahib, the home turf of jailed MP Amritpal Singh, with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacking the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De outfit and alleging that it had been “propped up by the Aam Aadmi Party”. The rally also came amid discontent within the SAD over Kaur’s appointment. (HT Photo)

Addressing the rally, Badal alleged that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was financing Waris Punjab De and that a chief engineer in the Punjab Mandi Board was making monthly payments to the outfit.

“People should be aware of fly-by-night parties and leaders who have no history of struggle for your causes. Just like the AAP and Bhagwant Mann looted Punjab, it will be the same case if Punjab places trust in Waris Punjab De,” he alleged.

“If this is not true, Amritpal’s family should swear on the same at Darbar Sahib. Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali had also been sent to Waris Punjab De by the chief minister,” Sukhbir claimed.

Claiming that the turnout showed that the SAD was poised for a sweep in the forthcoming assembly elections, Badal congratulated senior leader Avtar Singh Billa and Ramandeep Kaur, the party’s halqa in-charge for the Khadoor Sahib constituency, for organising the rally.

The rally also came amid discontent within the SAD over Kaur’s appointment. She recently replaced Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, son of late Akali stalwart Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, as the party’s halqa in-charge of the Khadoor Sahib assembly segment in Tarn Taran district. Brahmpura skipped the rally, and criticised the party and the incumbent halqa in-charge on social media over the decision.

Brahmpura said, “Goindwal Sahib and Khadoor Sahib are sacred lands blessed by the footsteps of eight Sikh Gurus, where the message of truth, righteousness and humanity was preached. Today, however, by betraying this land blessed by the Gurus’ presence, people who are deeply immersed in the mire of sins, along with their families, are being brought to the forefront.”