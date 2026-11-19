Director general of police Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said relentless operations have brought down recruitment of the local youth into terror outfits to almost zero in the past two years across Jammu and Kashmir. Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat. (ANI)

Addressing the passing-out parade of probationary police officers at Udhampur, the DGP said the last remaining active local terrorist in Kashmir, Lateef Bhat, was eliminated in an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday morning.

“We are fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years. I pay tributes to our 1,623 martyrs, including two SPOs Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, who made supreme sacrifices in Kishtwar. Such supreme sacrifices strengthen our resolve to combat terrorism,” he said.

Prabhat also highlighted police action against the ecosystem of the terror network across J&K.

“In the war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, we are also attacking the terror ecosystem. The action will continue till we wipe it out entirely,” he said, adding that 240 accused were arrested under the UAPA in 2025 and 210 arrests have been made so far this year.

“No one involved in the ecosystem, whether financial or logistical, will be spared,” he asserted.

The DGP said that the properties of terrorists from J&K, who were based in Pakistan and their sympathisers had been attached following due process of law.

“After due process of law, we attached 155 properties in 2025, and this year, 122 such properties have been attached so far,” he added.