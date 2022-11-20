Terrorist killed in Nowshera sector mine blast

A terrorist was killed in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of the Rajouri district during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said.

A defence spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said, “The terrorist was killed when he stepped over a landmine in Kalal area of Nowshera sector during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.”

“On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at approximately 11 pm, an infiltration bid was foiled wherein a terrorist was killed while he tried to negotiate our minefield,” he said, adding that the team has also recovered an AK56 rifle and three magazines from his possession.

The army on November 3 had gunned down a terrorist and foiled a major infiltration bid along the 744 km long Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

Highlighting the heightened security arrangements in the region, a senior army official said, “While security forces have upped their counter-terror operations in the hinterland and the union territory likely to go to assembly polls next year, Pakistan desperately wants to make all possible attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir before the winter.”