Three held for 12-lakh Amritsar bank robbery

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 09, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Suraj, Inderjit Singh alias Sajjan and Prince alias Shera. All belong to Sultanwind area.

AMRITSAR

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police also recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh of the looted money. (Stock photo)
The police have arrested all three persons accused of looting 12 lakh at gunpoint from the ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police also recovered 8 lakh of the looted money.

The accused have been identified as Suraj, Inderjit Singh alias Sajjan and Prince alias Shera. All belong to Sultanwind area. The police also recovered a .30-bore pistol, 5 rounds and a dummy pistol from their possession, Bhullar said.

The incident took place on Saturday when three men, one of whom was carrying a pistol, entered the bank and fled with 12 lakh. A case Sections 392, 506, 34 of IPC and various sections of Arms Act was registered at the B-Division police station and a hunt was launched to nab the accused.

