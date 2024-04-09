Three held for ₹12-lakh Amritsar bank robbery
AMRITSAR
The police have arrested all three persons accused of looting ₹12 lakh at gunpoint from the ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar.
Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police also recovered ₹8 lakh of the looted money.
The accused have been identified as Suraj, Inderjit Singh alias Sajjan and Prince alias Shera. All belong to Sultanwind area. The police also recovered a .30-bore pistol, 5 rounds and a dummy pistol from their possession, Bhullar said.
The incident took place on Saturday when three men, one of whom was carrying a pistol, entered the bank and fled with ₹12 lakh. A case Sections 392, 506, 34 of IPC and various sections of Arms Act was registered at the B-Division police station and a hunt was launched to nab the accused.