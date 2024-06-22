Police apprehended three proclaimed offenders (POs), two of whom were involved in gambling cases. Two of three proclaimed offenders arrested in Chandigarh were involved in gambling cases. (HT File)

The first case was initiated based on a complaint by ASI Mohd. Aslam. During a police operation in Burial near Surya Hotel, Yogesh was found gambling with three others and was subsequently arrested in 2021. He later absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in March.

ASI Satnarain Singh filed the complaint which led to a police raid near Shivalik Garden, Chandigarh, where Afjal and three others were caught gambling in 2020. Afjal absconded during the legal proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023.

Ajay Panday was charged under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and was declared a proclaimed offender in May. He has been detained and presented before the court for further legal proceedings.