Three proclaimed offenders arrested in Chandigarh

While two of accused were declared a proclaimed offender in March and May this year, the third was declared a proclaimed offender in 2022
Police apprehended three proclaimed offenders (POs), two of whom were involved in gambling cases.
The first case was initiated based on a complaint by ASI Mohd. Aslam. During a police operation in Burial near Surya Hotel, Yogesh was found gambling with three others and was subsequently arrested in 2021. He later absconded and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court in March.
ASI Satnarain Singh filed the complaint which led to a police raid near Shivalik Garden, Chandigarh, where Afjal and three others were caught gambling in 2020. Afjal absconded during the legal proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023.
Ajay Panday was charged under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and was declared a proclaimed offender in May. He has been detained and presented before the court for further legal proceedings.