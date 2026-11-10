Two dead, one hurt in separate cases over bursting firecrackers in Hisar, Karnal

Two men were killed and one was injured in separate incidents in Hisar and Karnal districts of Haryana over a dispute of bursting firecrackers on Sunday. In the first incident, police have registered a murder case against the accused and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend them. (HT File)

In the first incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death and his friend injured following a dispute over bursting firecrackers at a hotel in Barwala town of Hisar district on Sunday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mandeep Singh, 25, while his injured friend, Naseeb, is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Barwala. Their third friend, Sachin, escaped unhurt.

According to police, the three friends were staying in a hotel room and bursting firecrackers when another group of youths staying at the hotel objected to it. This led to a heated argument, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

During the clash, five youths allegedly attacked Mandeep with a knife. When Naseeb attempted to intervene, the assailants also stabbed him, police said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured youths to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared Mandeep dead.

The police said they have registered a murder case against the accused and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend them.

In another incident, a Bihar labourer was killed after a violent clash broke out between two groups of labourers allegedly over burning firecrackers at a rice mill on Diwali festival on Sunday in Karnal.

The deceased was identified as Radheshyam, a resident of Darbhanga. Police said that a group of men including Rambharose, Akhilesh and others attacked the victim under the influence of alcohol.

Sources said that both had a similar clash at least 10 days back, when the accused challenged to kill Radheshyam.

The police registered a murder case against Rambharose, Akhilesh, Ashwani, Lal Babu and others based on the complaint of the security guard, Ajay Kumar.

Inspector Jagdish Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Taraori police station said the incident happened at Badri Agro, a rice mill on the Karnal-Dhand road.

“The body has been kept for autopsy at the civil hospital, and the family has been informed. The accused are absconding and will be arrested,” he added.