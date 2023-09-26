Two drones recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar

Two drones, which sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, were recovered during separate search operations in Amritsar on Monday. Two drones, which sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side, were recovered during separate search operations in Amritsar on Monday

Both the recovered drones are made in China (DJI Mavic 3 Classic). The first drone was recovered at 9.14 am near Mahawa village, while the second one was recovered around 6 pm near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar.

The first drone was recovered during a joint search operation of BSF and Punjab Police. A BSF spokesperson said, “During the morning hours, our forward deployed troops intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Mahawa village. A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area. During the search, a drone was recovered from the paddy field on the outskirts of the village.”

About the second operation, the spokesperson said, “Our troops intercepted the movement of a suspected flying object near Dhanoe Khurd village. During the area’s search, a drone was recovered from the paddy field on the outskirts of the village.”

Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said their preliminary investigation has found that both the drones were sent from Pakistan side for smuggling of heroin. “Our teams are working to ascertain if the drones had dropped the consignments in the area and who were the people who were tasked to collect them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON