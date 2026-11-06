Two killed in separate road mishaps in Kharar

A 40-year-old man travelling from Mohali airport to Hoshiarpur was killed after the taxi he was travelling in rammed into a stationary vehicle allegedly parked on Bharat Mala Road without any warning lights near Rangian village in Kharar on Wednesday morning. The police received information about the accident through medical memos from Civil Hospital, Kharar, after which a case was registered. (HT File)

The deceased, Varun Goyal, worked with JBM Company in Maheshana, Gujarat. According to the FIR registered at Sadar Kharar police station, Goyal arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport around 6 am and hired a white Honda Amaze taxi (PB 01 F 7019) for his onward journey to Hoshiarpur.

The complainant, Goyal’s father Rakesh Kumar, told police that the taxi was travelling on Bharat Mala Road when it reached the outskirts of Rangian village. An unidentified driver allegedly left a vehicle stationary on the road without switching on parking lights, leaving it in the path of approaching traffic.

The taxi collided with the vehicle, injuring Goyal and its driver, identified as Inderjit Singh. An ambulance stationed at the Bajheri toll plaza shifted both men to Civil Hospital, Kharar. Doctors declared Goyal brought dead, while the taxi driver was referred to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali for further treatment.

Police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver under Sections 285, 125(b), 324(4) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to obstruction on a public way, endangering personal safety, mischief causing damage and death by negligence.

The police received information about the accident through medical memos from Civil Hospital, Kharar. After verifying the jurisdiction, they registered the case at Sadar Kharar police station.

In another incident, a 50-year-old cyclist was killed after a black Mahindra Thar hit his bicycle from behind near Vidya Valley School on Kharar’s 200-ft Road on Monday evening. The driver fled without stopping, police said.

The deceased, Lalan, worked in stone and tile fitting shop and lived in Balongi. His younger brother, Naresh Kumar, who witnessed the accident, told police that they were cycling separately towards the KFC side from Mullanpur around 6.30 pm on November 2.

When they reached the cut opposite Vidya Valley School in Sector 123, Lalan was riding ahead of Naresh. A black Thar approached from behind, overtook Naresh and hit Lalan’s bicycle, according to the complaint. The impact dragged Lalan along the road. Naresh moved his bicycle aside and rushed to help his brother, but the driver sped away before he could note the vehicle’s registration number.

Naresh arranged a private vehicle to take Lalan to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was later shifted to the mortuary at Civil Hospital, Kharar.

Police received information about the accident from hospital. Kharar police registered an FIR against the unidentified Thar driver under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence.