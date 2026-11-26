Residents of Sectors 88 and 89 are expected to get some relief from water supply constraints, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) planning to install two additional borewells in the area at a cost of ₹2 crore. GMADA earmarks ₹2 crore for infrastructure, including tubewell rooms and pumping systems, as demand rises with population growth (HT File) more

The project will involve drilling both borewells to a depth of 250 metres. Separate rooms housing the tubewell equipment will also be constructed, along with toilets. Motors and pumping systems will be installed to draw water and connect the facilities to the supply network.

The additional infrastructure is intended to strengthen supply in the sectors, where the existing arrangement is struggling to keep pace with growing demand. Four tubewells are currently being used to meet residents’ requirements, but the increase in population has added pressure on the available resources.

According to the project details, the new facilities will include the necessary arrangements for operating and maintaining the pumping equipment. Pipelines will be laid to ensure that water drawn from the borewells can be fed into the distribution system.

GMADA officials said the area was yet to receive water through the sewerage and water supply network. Although four tubewells were already supplying water, two more borewells were being planned to ensure that residents do not face shortages during the coming summer.

The new installations are expected to provide additional capacity and help cater to the area’s increasing water needs. The project will also add supporting infrastructure for the operation of the tubewells.