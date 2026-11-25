The death of two young men in suspected drug overdose cases within three days have triggered concern among residents of Machhiwara, raising fresh questions over the growing drug menace in the area despite the police crackdown on narcotics. The death of two young men in suspected drug overdose cases within three days have triggered concern among residents of Machhiwara, raising fresh questions over the growing drug menace in the area despite the police crackdown on narcotics. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image) more

The latest victim, a Machhiwara resident, was found unconscious on an unpaved road off the Machhiwara-Noorpur Road late on Monday. Some residents spotted him lying on the road and informed the police. Assistant sub-inspector Parmod Singh reached the spot, where a syringe suspected to contain drugs was found lying near the body.

His family members were informed, and they rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Station house officer Charanjit Singh also reached the spot. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. The SHO stated that the police have initiated proceedings to register a case against the alleged drug supplier based on the family’s statements.

The incident comes just two days after another resident of Indira Colony, who had returned from Dubai, died of a suspected drug overdose. The police had registered a case against two persons in that matter and arrested them.

However, the incident has intensified residents’ concerns over the alleged unhindered drug trade in the area.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ludhiana rural district president Gagandeep Sunny Kainth raised questions over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the police administration following the deaths of two youths due to suspected drug overdose in Machhiwara Sahib within just three days.

Kainth noted that the most concerning issue is that despite police reporting increased vigilance and patrolling across the area over the past three days ahead of the chief minister’s visit, drug peddlers continue to sell illegal substances to youth while the administration has yet to take effective action.

Son allegedly used ₹500 taken from father to buy drugs

Sharing a devastating account, the father of one of the deceased said that his son, a factory worker, was called in for a day shift following the cancellation of his night shift.

He said his son took ₹500 from him around 6 pm and went to the market for food and other expenses. The father alleged that his son used the money to purchase drugs, which ultimately cost him his life.

Demanding strict action, he urged the police to register a murder case against the person who allegedly supplied drugs to his son. The family also sought a thorough investigation into the drug supply network in Machhiwara and action against major traffickers.