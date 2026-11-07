Upset over ‘meagre’ sugarcane price hike, Haryana farmers warn of stir from November 12

Days after the Haryana government announced a ₹15-per-quintal increase in the sugarcane state advised price (SAP) for the 2026–27 season, farmers’ unions decided to stage state-wide protests from November 12 demanding a higher price hike. The mahapanchayat was chaired by young farmer leader Jaswinder Manglora. (HT Photo)

The Haryana government set the sugarcane price at ₹430 per quintal for the 2026–27 season and ₹450 per quintal for the 2027–28 season. However, terming the announcement an “open betrayal” of sugarcane farmers, farmer unions demanded ₹600 per quintal from this season onward. They argue that the prices of sugarcane-derived products are rising, while the rate given to farmers is insufficient.

During a mahapanchayat organised under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Manglora village of Karnal on Friday, Ratan Mann, a member of the SKM and state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said the gathering unanimously decided to launch an indefinite agitation demanding an increase in sugarcane prices. The mahapanchayat was chaired by young farmer leader Jaswinder Manglora.

Surendra Sangwan, a BKU spokesperson, said that during the first phase of the agitation, tractor rallies will be held at sugar mills in Sonepat, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Naraingarh, Jind, Rohtak, and Indri from November 12 to 27. He added that if the government still does not raise prices, the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra will be surrounded on December 2, where a farmers’ panchayat will also be held.

“Farmers are forced to incur huge losses while sugar and ethanol industries are making profits. Sugarcane is currently priced at ₹4.15 per kg, while sugar has reached ₹70 per kg. This policy is forcing farmers to abandon sugarcane cultivation,” Mann said.

Manglora said that sugarcane is a staple crop for farmers throughout the year, and at the current rate, farmers will not benefit. “The cost of fertilisers, seeds, medicine, diesel, labour, and irrigation in sugarcane cultivation is constantly increasing. A farmer spends ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 on cultivating one acre of sugarcane, while the government’s price doesn’t even cover their costs,” Manglora added.

On Thursday, farmers affiliated with the BKU (Charuni) met at the Jat Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said that to press for their demand to increase the sugarcane SAP to ₹600, a rally will be organised on December 15, after which sugarcane harvesting will be stopped from January 2, 2027.