VB nabs Mohali ASI for taking 25k bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deployed with the Mohali Police for allegedly accepting ₹25,000 for not registering immigration fraud cases against a local resident. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deployed with the Mohali Police for allegedly accepting ₹ 25,000 for not registering immigration fraud cases against a local resident. (HT File)

The accused was identified as ASI Jasbir Singh deployed at Phase-11 police station. He was arrested following the complaint of Himanshu of Mohali who alleged that the ASI sought ₹50,000 from him for not pursuing multiple immigration fraud complaints against Gurinder Singh Bath, who runs an immigration company here.

Bath was already booked for two immigration fraud cases by the Mohali police and there are seven more complaints against him.

The complainant told the police that he had already paid ₹2 lakh to the accused, but he sought ₹50,000 more.

After the accused ASI reportedly stuck to his demand, the complainant approached the Punjab vigilance department.

The vigilance department laid a trap. As per the plan, the complainant agreed to pay ₹25,000 to the accused. Following the plan, the accused met the complainant and received ₹25,000 from him following which he was nabbed by the vigilance sleuths.

The accused was produced before a local court on Saturday which sent him to the two days vigilance remand.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said, “We got to know about the incident and his departmental probe and suspension are under process”.

The Vigilance Bureau has booked the accused under the PC Act.