Who is Rajbir Singh Ghuman? Bhagwant Mann's OSD under ED scanner in corruption case
One of the most influential figures in the Bhagwant Mann government, Ghuman, is known as 'Bai Ji' in power circles.
Rajbir Singh Ghuman, the officer on special duty (OSD) for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, has come under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s scanner due to his alleged connection in a corruption case.
Ghuman and five others skipped the CBI summons on Wednesday and failed to appear before the agency, HT has reported.
However, people familiar with the matter stated that Ghuman did not appear before the CBI as he had not formally been served the summons.
Ghuman has also separately approached a special CBI court in Chandigarh, seeking contempt proceedings against the investigating team over the publication of the FIR. In response, the court issued notice to the CBI and directed the agency to file its response by October 12.
Who is Rajbir Singh Ghuman?
One of the most influential figures in the Bhagwant Mann government, Ghuman is known as 'Bai Ji' in power circles. A native of Gharancho village in Sangrur district, he has been associated with Mann since the latter's days as the Sangrur MP. A B.Tech in mechanical engineering, Ghuman worked as a lecturer at a private college before joining Mann.
He also completed his PhD from Punjabi University, Patiala, a few months ago. Ghuman has recently been included as a member of the political affairs committee of the AAP and is regarded as a key link between the AAP's national leadership and the chief minister's office.
What is the case?
The ED has alleged that Ghuman was running an alleged transfer-posting operation at the chief minister's office in Punjab.
In a 251-page FIR registered by the CBI, Ghuman has been named accused number one, along with alleged middleman Nitin Gohal, his brother Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, another OSD in the chief minister’s office, Romi Raja Mahajan, AAP youth wing leader Bir Devinder and businessman RS Nagra.
Also Read | CBI files FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s OSD, 5 others; What are the charges?
The FIR also refers to unknown public servants and private individuals, and says that the alleged offences took place from 2023 to 2026.
A case has been registered against the accused under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 7, 7A, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from Chandigarh bureau)
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