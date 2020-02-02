Chandni Chowk revamp project gets new May 2020 deadline

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 21:14 IST

New Delhi The Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) and Public Works Department have pushed back the deadline for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment plan to May 2020 owing to construction and demolition ban placed by the National Green Tribunal.

The redevelopment of Chandni Chowk has been ongoing since December 2018 and was earlier scheduled to be completed by March 2020.

“The extension of deadline is due to the embargo placed on construction by orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said Garima Gupta, managing director at Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC).

The NGT had placed a blanket ban on all kinds of construction and demolition activities from November 4, 2019. Work at Chandni Chowk, which was on hold during the period of the ban, was resumed from December 10, 2019 after the ban was lifted.

The decision to extend the deadline of the project was taken at a meeting held on January 29 to inspect the progress of redevelopment of the 1.5km road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid. The meeting was attended by officials from SRDC, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi police, Delhi traffic police and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

As per the revised deadline, the three parallel zones in the middle of the road is to be completed by March this year, while the lanes for non-motorised vehicles and footpaths are to be completed by May.

A revised traffic management plan was also decided at the meeting keeping in view that work at the fourth and final stretch between Town Hall and Fatehpuri Masjid is set to begin this week. Accordingly, the Delhi traffic police has been directed to close down vehicular movement in the stretch and also take necessary action to prevent illegal parking in the area around Chandni Chowk.

Other directions issued at the meeting include increasing number of labourers with immediate effect and to ensure that the project site is made adequately secure for pedestrians.

