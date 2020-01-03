Circus comes to Kalyan-Dombivli

cities

A month-long circus - The Great Bharat Circus is attracting a huge crowd to the twin city of Kalyan-Dombivli. The circus is hosted at a ground in Kolegaon Dombivli and is going houseful. Held during the months of November and December, it has been successfully running in the area for the last six years.

This two-hour-long show has performances by three clowns, live dance by African artists, and stunt shows. The audience are welcomed by two emus at the entrance.

The other performances by camels, horses, and dogs enthral kids and adults alike. “My son is fond of animals, especially horses. We wait for November month every year to visit the circus with family,” said Sudhakar Shinde, 36, who visited the circus with his family.

However, the organisers claim that the number of circuses in and around Mumbai and Thane has gone down from 37 to just seven. The main reason for this, he believes is the prohibition on using animals.

“We have to submit a monthly report of the animals to the animal welfare board of India. Every day a doctor visits the circus and checks the animals. We have to maintain a register of their feeding and treatment time. We require permission even for their transportation. The entire circus is under CCTV surveillance,” said Pillai.

The use of wild animals in circus is banned and the government is considering the ban on camels and horses, the domestic animals are still a part of the show with due permissions and proper protocol followed by the organisers.

“Camels and horses are not banned. There are proper inspections carried by the doctors and officials followed by which we are allowed to run the circus,” said Radhamohan Pillai, manager of The Great Bharat circus.