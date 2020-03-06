e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / CORONAVIRUS SCARE: 13 Italian tourists on Amritsar visit sent to Delhi

CORONAVIRUS SCARE: 13 Italian tourists on Amritsar visit sent to Delhi

Move taken after they refused to stay in quarantine for 14 days in a city hospital; none diganosed with deadly virus symptoms

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Thirteen Italian tourists, who checked into a hotel near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday, were sent to the national capital on Friday by the local administration and health department teams after they were kept in isolation overnight for fear of being possibly infected with coronavirus.

The tourists, who landed at the Delhi international airport on February 28, reached Amritsar after having visited Hyderabad, Allahabad, Chandigarh and Haridwar.

They decision to send them outside Punjab was taken after they refused to stay in quarantine for 14 days in an Amritsar hospital, officials said. The Italian nationals will fly back to their country from Delhi, they added.

The Indian government has imposed travel restrictions on people from high-risk coronavirus nations like Italy, Iran and South Korea, besides screening travelers from China and Japan.

Civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said, “We received information that the tourists are moving around the hotel without wearing masks. Since they were from a high-risk country affected by coronavirus, we decided to conduct their screening and medical test. Teams of the district administration and health department sealed the hotel and restricted the exit of all the tourists from their rooms.”

“But none of them was diagnosed with any of the coronavirus symptoms. As a precaution measure, we asked them to stay quarantine for 14 days in an Amritsar hospital, but they refused to do so,” Dr Johal added.

She had earlier said they received communication from the department that the tourists were Iranian. However, they were found to be from Italy after officials verified with them in the hotel.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Hira said the tourists were came to Amritsar from Haridwar and were to stay in the city till Friday.

At least 31 people, including 16 Italian nationals, have been infected with COVID-19 in India so far.

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank’s former CEO Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities