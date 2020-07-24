e-paper
DDA to discuss MPD-2041 with public

DDA to discuss MPD-2041 with public

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: To ensure better citizen participation in the preparation of the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched an interactive microsite to facilitate its plans to hold online meetings with stakeholders in August and September.

DDA officials said it will share all developments related to the master plan with the public and seek their views through the site, adding that the move comes because of the limitations imposed by the outbreak of Covid-19.

“A public engagement calendar will be published shortly, so that we can hold meetings and interactions with all stakeholders such as resident welfare associations (RWA), industry and market associations, professional bodies, and others,” a senior DDA official said.

To prepare the vision document, the land-owning agency has roped in the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

The NIUA, which is an advisory body to the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, has already held meetings with focused groups that had experts from various fields, such as health, pollution, mobility, heritage, renewable energy, gender issues, urban design and planning, and others. The advisory body has completed work on the various chapters of the MDP-2041.

The first step was to have focussed group discussions with experts, professionals and civil society groups on specific aspects of the plan.

“The date and time of the public consultation meetings and events will be shared on the portal,” the official said.

