10-day traffic advisory for vehicles around Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT amid festive rush

Amid traffic snarls caused by festival rush on Delhi roads, the traffic police on Thursday issued an advisory for Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and surrounding transport hubs for 10 days, from November 5 to November 15. Diwali rush brought traffic across several parts of the national capital caused massive traffic snarls on Thursday, with bumper-to-bumper movement and commuters inching through several kilometres of jampacked roads. (PTI)

Amid increased rush ahead of festivals like Diwali, Dhanteras, Chhath Puja and Bhai Dooj, the Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to follow the diversion routes and avoid unauthorised parking to ensure hassle-free traffic movement.

Traffic movement will remain affected on Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and Swami Dayanand Marg, the police said, as it said that traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place on Roundabout Ghazipur and Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar

It also listed alternate routes. These are:

Commuters travelling towards NH-24, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla are advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway via GT Road.

Commuters travelling towards Ghaziabad and Dilshad Garden are advised to use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Akshardham via GT Road. No vehicles will be allowed to park, wait or halt on Road no 56, particularly near ISBT entry/exit gates and adjoining approach roads, the police said.

“Commuters are advised to use designated parking facilities on Kaushambi Road near Maruti Showroom and Kaushambi Road DDA land near NH-24, subject to availability and approved arrangements. Vehicles must not be left unattended on carriageways or approach roads,” it said.