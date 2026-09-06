13-year-old boy found dead in Delhi’s Bindapur, family alleges electrocution
A 13-year-old boy was found unconscious near his home in Delhi’s Bindapur and later declared dead at a hospital. His family alleged electrocution.
A 13-year-old boy was found unconscious near his home in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur on Friday and was later declared brought dead at a hospital, police said, while his family alleged that he died of electrocution.
Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said the deceased, a Class 8 student, was found by his grandmother around 50 metres from their residence in Nand Ram Park, Bindapur. His mother took him to BM Gupta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to the police, information about the boy’s death was received from the hospital on Friday. “The circumstances leading to his death are being investigated,” the officer said.
The police said the boy’s body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Saturday. The final cause of death will be established only after the post-mortem report is received, the officer said.
The family has meanwhile alleged that the boy died after suffering an electric shock. However, police have not confirmed electrocution as the cause of death and said the medical examination report would ascertain that.
The deceased’s father works at an optical shop in Rama Garden, while his mother is a homemaker.
Police said further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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