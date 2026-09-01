‘22 people present at CJP protest were supposed to be in jail’

Twenty two of the 2,873 people with alleged “criminal antecedents” identified as having been among the protesters at Jantar Mantar between July 20 and 25 were shown in police records as being in jail on those days, a senior police officer said. The 22 are among 162 people identified by police as having been booked in murder or rape cases, the officer said.

The 22 are among 162 people identified by police as having been booked in murder or rape cases, the officer said. He clarified, however, that the 22 could have been out of jail on interim relief, including parole, furlough or for medical treatment.

“Our records showed that the 22 people were supposed to be in custody during the protest and the violence between July 20 and 25. However, technical surveillance, including analysis of video footage from multiple sources and the facial recognition system (FRS), confirmed their presence in and around the protest site,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

To be sure, the officer explained that police records may continue to show an accused as being in custody even after they have been temporarily released such as in instances of parole, furlough or for medical treatment, etc.

“We will find out under what circumstances the accused were out of jail on those days if a fresh case is registered against the 2,873 people,” the officer said.

Among the 2,873 people with alleged “criminal antecedents”, nearly 989 were “linked to heinous offences”. In addition to 162 involved in murder and rape cases, 284 individuals were linked to dacoity and robbery cases, 135 in snatchings, 25 in molestation, 19 in kidnapping, 229 in offences under the Arms Act, and 67 in narcotics-related offences, according to the police.