42-year-old man killed in Mayur Vihar assault over ‘affair’; two held

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted with wooden planks by two members of a family, including a minor, following an altercation in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-III early on Sunday, police said. The two accused – a 22-year-old man and his 17-year-old nephew – fled after assaulting the man, who lived in a jhuggi, but were apprehended in the evening and booked for murder, police said. (Representational image)

The two accused – a 22-year-old man and his 17-year-old nephew – fled after assaulting the man, who lived in a jhuggi, but were apprehended in the evening and booked for murder, police said.

The victim was identified as Dharamvir alias Dhanua, who lived alone in a jhuggi. He worked as a mini goods vehicle driver.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said that at 4:17 am, the police control room received a call regarding an assault. Upon reaching the spot near Durga Mandir, Pocket IV, the victim was found lying unconscious and rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station, and police found CCTV footage of the attack.

A security guard told the police that he saw two people assaulting the man with sticks, and he tried to rescue him, but the suspect threatened to kill him if he intervened. The guard said he then informed locals about the incident.

Following a tip-off, police apprehended the two accused. “The probe revealed that the teenager’s mother was allegedly having an affair with the victim. Her son found her at his jhuggi and informed his uncle about it in the New Kondli area. The two returned and confronted the man over the alleged affair. An altercation broke out, and the duo assaulted him with wooden planks, leading to fatal head injuries,” the DCP added.