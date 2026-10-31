60 years of Delhi High Court: CJI hails ‘special bond’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday hailed the “special relationship” between the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court—not because of their geographical proximity, but from the latter shouldering a “disproportionate share of the judicial burden”, thereby easing the Supreme Court’s workload more than any other high court. Since its establishment, 35 judges of the Delhi High Court have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, including the first chief justice KS Hegde, and justices ID Dua and HR Khanna. (Sourced)

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Delhi High Court’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations marking 60 years of its establishment, the CJI said that the institution, which began its journey with just four judges, has evolved over the past six decades into a court handling disputes of remarkable diversity and complexity, while making significant contributions to the development of the country’s civil and commercial jurisprudence.

“As a compliment, I will say that the Supreme Court has maintained a special relationship with the Delhi High Court, not because we are neighbours but because this court takes a disproportionate burden off the Supreme Court than any other court. Many times, when a matter is mentioned before us, we remind the counsel that the Delhi High Court is just around the corner and relief may well await them there before the matter even reaches our board,” he said.

CJI Surya Kant, justice Vikram Nath, several other Supreme Court judges who were elevated from the Delhi High Court, including justices DK Upadhyaya and Manmohan, and members of the wider judicial fraternity were in attendance to commemorate the institution’s remarkable journey.

Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath, in his address, said that the high court has given plenty of reasons to celebrate in 60 years. “The Delhi High Court deserves appreciation for its remarkable infrastructural development. Institutions like Samadhan have strengthened the dispute resolution mechanism. Its reputation reflects collective efforts of advocates and judges, who have played important part in its journey,” justice Nath said.

In a lighter vein, justice Nath said that there was an aura about the judges of the Delhi High Court. “There is a certain aura about the judges of this court. A presence that naturally commands respect and authority. I have noticed that even when they come to the Supreme Court, they carry the same confidence and dignity. Perhaps, that is something that comes from spending years and deciding matters of significant importance in the national capital,” he said.

Acting chief justice Nitin Sambre said that 60 years was not merely a “milestone” in the history of the institution, but represented “60 years of the common man’s faith in justice, 60 years of constitutional responsibility and 60 years of unwavering service to the people”.

The Delhi High Court was initially established in the residential bungalow at 4, Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi, on October 31, 1966, with four judges, including its first chief justice, justice KS Hegde, and justices ID Dua, HR Khanna and SK Kapur. It subsequently shifted to different locations before moving into its permanent premises on Sher Shah Road, near India Gate.

The foundation stone for the present high court complex was laid by then President, Dr Zakir Husain, on November 4, 1968, and the building was inaugurated by then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed on September 25, 1976. It currently has a sanctioned strength of 60 judges, with a current strength of 49.

Since its establishment, 35 judges of the Delhi High Court have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court, including the first chief justice KS Hegde, and justices ID Dua and HR Khanna.