Arvind Kejriwal seeks transfer of excise policy case, writes to Delhi high court chief justice

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with others previously accused in an excise policy case, on Wednesday wrote to the chief justice of Delhi High Court, DK Upadhyaya, asking for a transfer of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) plea against their discharge by a trial court to a different bench, from the currently assigned bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Kejriwal asked for a transfer of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) plea against the discharge by a trial court to a different bench, from the currently assigned bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. (Hindustan Times)

In a representation to Upadhyaya, Kejriwal claimed he has a “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension” that the hearing in the matter would not be impartial and neutral.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others. On March 9, justice Sharma’s bench stayed the trial court’s recommendation on the initiation of departmental action against the CBI’s investigating officer in the liquor policy case.

Issuing notice to all 23 accused on CBI’s plea against their discharge, justice Sharma said certain observations and findings of the trial court at the stage of framing of charges prima facie appeared erroneous and needed consideration.

“It is respectfully prayed that Crl. Rev. Petition No. 134 of 2026 (CBI v. Kuldeep Singh & Ors.) may be transferred from the Bench presided by Hon’ble Dr. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to any other appropriate Bench, as deemed fit, in the interest of justice and to maintain the confidence of litigants and the public in the fairness of the process,” the representation by Kejriwal said.

He said that during the first hearing on 9 March 2026, the high court issued notice and recorded a prima facie view that the trial court’s detailed order was erroneous without hearing the discharged accused.