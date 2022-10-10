Home / Cities / Delhi News / Avoid these roads in central Delhi on Monday evening: Traffic police

Avoid these roads in central Delhi on Monday evening: Traffic police

Updated on Oct 10, 2022 04:42 PM IST

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the route from 4.40 pm to 5.10 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid certain roads in the central part of the national capital during the evening due to its special traffic arrangements.

"Kindly avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Motilal Nehru Marg from 1640 hrs to 1710 hrs due to special traffic arrangements," the traffic police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

