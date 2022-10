Avoid these roads in central Delhi on Monday evening: Traffic police

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid certain roads in the central part of the national capital during the evening due to its special traffic arrangements.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police has urged commuters to avoid the route from 4.40 pm to 5.10 pm.

Kindly avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Motilal Nehru Marg from 1640 hrs to 1710 hrs due to special traffic arrangements. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2022

