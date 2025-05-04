Menu Explore
Businessman shot at near temple in Delhi, police suspect robbery bid

PTI |
May 04, 2025 05:49 PM IST

According to police, preliminary probe suggests that the attack could have been carried out in a robbery bid, though nothing was stolen.

A businessman returning home from work was injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle in central Delhi's Tilak Marg, a police official said on Sunday.

Delhi police has registered an attempt to murder case.(Representational/Screengrab/X/@ANI)
Delhi police has registered an attempt to murder case.(Representational/Screengrab/X/@ANI)

According to police sources, Rajendra, a Noida resident who owns a perfume shop in Chandni Chowk, was returning home when he was attacked near Bhairon temple at around 10.15 pm on Friday.

"The attackers, who had allegedly been trailing Rajendra, opened fire near the temple. Despite sustaining injuries, he managed to alert his business associate who took him to a hospital," police said. The man is currently undergoing treatment.

The hospital authorities informed police, who have registered an attempt to murder case.

According to police, preliminary probe suggests that the attack could have been carried out in a robbery bid, though nothing was stolen.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the suspects and trace their route, police said.

