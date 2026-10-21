Crime Branch given both FIRs against CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das
On Monday, police transferred the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station to the Crime Branch’s interstate cell.
Both first information reports (FIRs) registered against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged trespassing at Jantar Mantar and causing hurt to security personnel during a protest at the de-notified site have been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said on Tuesday.
On Monday, police transferred the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station to the Crime Branch’s interstate cell. The case invokes Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 223 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant), 332 (house trespass to commit an offence) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy).
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On October 13, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with 11 others, allegedly jumped the gates to enter Jantar Mantar and unfurled the national flag. They were detained within minutes. While the others were released within 24 hours, Das and Ranka were arrested in connection with a bond they had signed on October 11, which required them to maintain peace for a year, police said.
The duo was remanded to five days of judicial custody by a special executive magistrate. On Monday, another magistrate extended their custody by two days, citing apprehensions that they could stage protests at de-notified sites again.
The second FIR, registered at Parliament Street police station on October 13, concerns the same incident and includes allegations that protesters manhandled police personnel while being removed from the site.
It was lodged on the complaint of a security officer and invokes BNS sections 221 (obstructing a public servant), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault on a public servant), 121 (causing hurt to a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention).
A senior officer said the complainant was on duty when 10-11 CJP members allegedly crossed barricades and jumped the gates of a private establishment to enter the protest site.
Meanwhile, CJP called the arrests illegal, alleging that their sureties had been rejected without justification. The party said it would challenge the magistrate’s custody order in the Delhi High Court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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