DDA invites bids for sports complex project in Dwarka

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited bids to appoint an independent engineering consultant for its first integrated sport complex project in Dwarka that will be implemented on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The land-owning agency has also invited bids to develop similar facilities in Narela and Rohini.

In August, the DDA awarded the work for the construction of the facility, that will include a cricket-cum-football stadium along with indoor sports facilities and commercial development to Omaxe Limited. Last month, lieutenant governor VK Saxena laid the foundation stone for the project, which officials said will be the Capital’s biggest sport facility in Delhi.

Spread over 51 acres, the state-of-the-art sports facility will be developed and managed by Omaxe limited for 30 years. The ₹350 crore project, under which sport facilities will occupy an area of 6.4 lakh sqft, will be completed within three years. The area will also have commercial facilities, including retail, hotel, hospitality, commercial and office space. Supporting facilities for sports will be provided for 99 years’ lease on the design, finance, operate and transfer model.

According to the tender document, an independent engineering firm will review the construction plan and monitor the work. “The role of the firm will be to review the drawing and documents. It will also inspect and monitor the construction works, conduct tests and issue completion/provisional certificate,” the tender document said.

The land-owning agency plans to develop similar state-of-the-art sports facilities at Rohini and Narela, for which it has requested for a consultant. According to a senior DDA official, the two projects will close around ₹207 crore.

According to the tender document, the consultant will have to “study and prepare current state scenario, user surveys, demand surveys, growth and demand assessment”. The scope of work includes “mapping the project with respect to existing sports and recreation related facilities in the project catchment area while collating information related to overall master plan, basic infrastructure, type of sports infrastructure, project cost, users, usage pattern, development and operating model etc. and other necessary data”.

A senior official said, “The work on the three projects will start next year.”