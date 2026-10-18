Delhi Cabinet approves ₹50 crore Go-Delhi Foundation to support startups and innovation

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Go-Delhi Foundation, backed by an initial budget of ₹50 crore, to support “startups, innovation and entrepreneurship” in the national capital, the Delhi government said on Sunday. The Go-Delhi Foundation will help Delhi startups and MSMEs access prototyping, testing facilities, mentorship and investors

The foundation, which will be established as a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will function under the Delhi government’s Department of Industries, will help entrepreneurs develop and test products, access investors and turn ideas into market-ready businesses.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the foundation would help young people, researchers and entrepreneurs turn their ideas into practical products and successful businesses. “It is an important step towards bringing together Delhi’s existing entrepreneurial capabilities, educational institutions and research facilities. Delhi has nearly 21,000 startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Through the Go-Delhi Foundation, these resources will be brought together on a common platform, with a focus on developing new enterprises, attracting investment and creating employment opportunities,” she added.

Gupta said the foundation would help startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access product engineering, prototyping, laboratories and testing facilities. “It would also provide technical guidance, mentorship, incubation, business support and opportunities to connect with investors, helping turn early-stage ideas into market-ready products,” she added.

Earlier in July, the Delhi government approved the Delhi Start-up and Incubation Policy, clearing a ₹400-crore plan to establish incubation centres across state-run higher education institutions and provide financial support to start-ups over the next five years. The policy envisaged setting up incubation centres in 11 state universities, 13 government-aided colleges, polytechnic institutions, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and government schools in its first phase. Start-ups associated with these incubation centres would receive milestone-based financial assistance at different stages of growth.

A Delhi government official said that the foundation would support entrepreneurs at different stages, from product development and testing to certification preparation and market access. “The foundation will help students and researchers turn their ideas into practical products and new enterprises. Support will focus on prototyping, assistance related to intellectual property rights, incubation and opportunities to connect with industry,” the official said. “We will improve access to technical assistance, business guidance and investors.”

Gupta said that the products developed to address these challenges would be tested through pilot projects, with successful solutions taken forward for adoption. “This would give government departments an opportunity to access new technologies and practical solutions, while allowing startups to demonstrate the usefulness of their products,” she added.

The official said that the foundation would work with industry, educational institutions, investors and other partners. It will be established as a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will function under the Delhi government’s Department of Industries. “Through the initiative, the government wants to create a clear pathway from ideas to products, research to enterprises, and startups to larger businesses,” the official added.