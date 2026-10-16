Delhi CEO to hold special camps on October 18, 25 for voter roll revision

Following directions from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), special camps will be organised at all polling stations on October 18 and October 25 to facilitate grievance redressal for voters and help them submit applications for inclusion and correction in the electoral rolls, officials said on Thursday. According to the Delhi CEO’s office, the camps are part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

According to the Delhi CEO’s office, the camps are part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

Booth-level officers (BLOs) will be available at the camps to assist voters. The election office has also urged residents to check their names in the draft electoral roll and file claims or objections by October 30.

Eligible voters whose names are missing from the roll can submit Form 6 along with the required declaration. Form 7 can be used to raise objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name; Form 8 can be used in case of change in residence, correction of entries, replacement of elector photo identity cards (EPICs) and marking persons with disabilities, officials said.

The CEO’s office said 13 district election officers, 70 electoral registration officers, 902 assistant electoral registration officers, 1,313 BLO supervisors and 14,947 BLOs are involved in the exercise across the capital’s assembly constituencies.

Voters requiring assistance with Form 6 can call the 1950 helpline. Helpdesks have also been set up at district election officer offices at the district level and electoral registration officer offices at the assembly constituency level during office hours, officials said.