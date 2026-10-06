Delhi CM launches cashless medical facility for 50,000 DJB pensioners

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched cashless medical facility for more than 50,000 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pensioners and family members receiving pensions, allowing them to access treatment and medical tests without paying expenses upfront. CM Rekha Gupta along with water minister Parvesh Verma at the launch event. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The move is aimed at eliminating the need for beneficiaries to first pay medical expenses from their own pockets and subsequently seek reimbursement through the existing process, officials said.

The cashless scheme was launched under the government’s “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” in the presence of Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma, DJB vice chairman Satish Upadhyay, board membersand other senior officials.

Under the new system, pensioners and their family members will be able to avail cashless treatment and medical tests through a single-window system,CM said during the launch.

Gupta added that the facility is intended to make access to healthcare simpler for retired DJB employees and their families.

“DJB pensioners and family pensioners have devoted a significant part of their lives to serving Delhi. It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive healthcare facilities in an easy and dignified manner at this stage of their lives,” she said.

The chief minister said pensioners earlier had to bear medical expenses themselves before applying for reimbursement, a process that involved paperwork and could be difficult for elderly beneficiaries.

She added that the government’s objective was to create systems that simplify access to public services.

“Government schemes should not merely be launched; they should create systems that make people’s lives easier,” Gupta said.

Water minister Parvesh Verma said more than 50,000 pensioners and family pensioners would benefit from the initiative. He said retired DJB employees should not have to undergo lengthy paperwork and reimbursement procedures to access medical treatment.

The minister said the single-window system has been introduced to make the process convenient for beneficiaries.