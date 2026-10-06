Delhi CM launches cashless medical facility for 50,000 DJB pensioners
New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched cashless medical facility for more than 50,000 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pensioners and family members receiving pensions, allowing them to access treatment and medical tests without paying expenses upfront
New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched cashless medical facility for more than 50,000 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pensioners and family members receiving pensions, allowing them to access treatment and medical tests without paying expenses upfront.
The move is aimed at eliminating the need for beneficiaries to first pay medical expenses from their own pockets and subsequently seek reimbursement through the existing process, officials said.
The cashless scheme was launched under the government’s “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” in the presence of Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma, DJB vice chairman Satish Upadhyay, board membersand other senior officials.
Under the new system, pensioners and their family members will be able to avail cashless treatment and medical tests through a single-window system,CM said during the launch.
Gupta added that the facility is intended to make access to healthcare simpler for retired DJB employees and their families.
“DJB pensioners and family pensioners have devoted a significant part of their lives to serving Delhi. It is our responsibility to ensure that they receive healthcare facilities in an easy and dignified manner at this stage of their lives,” she said.
The chief minister said pensioners earlier had to bear medical expenses themselves before applying for reimbursement, a process that involved paperwork and could be difficult for elderly beneficiaries.
She added that the government’s objective was to create systems that simplify access to public services.
“Government schemes should not merely be launched; they should create systems that make people’s lives easier,” Gupta said.
Water minister Parvesh Verma said more than 50,000 pensioners and family pensioners would benefit from the initiative. He said retired DJB employees should not have to undergo lengthy paperwork and reimbursement procedures to access medical treatment.
The minister said the single-window system has been introduced to make the process convenient for beneficiaries.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.