The portal, officials said, will also centralise the subsidy registration process and give consumers a single point for registering for the power subsidy. Discoms will validate consumers’ account details. Consumers are likely to log in using their 14-digit consumer account number and authenticate their Aadhaar details before confirming whether they wish to avail of the subsidy.

The power subsidy scheme in the Capital remains one of Delhi’s largest expenditure commitments. The government released ₹4,037.63 crore towards power subsidies in the 2025-26 financial year till February 2026, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March. Nearly 4.76 million households were receiving the subsidy, while Delhi has more than 7.3 million electricity consumers, with domestic consumers accounting for 84.1% of the total.

The portal is likely to go live from December and consumers will be given a month’s time to opt-in for power subsidy, the officials cited above said. “If consumers fail to opt-in in that period, they will have to wait another year to avail the option. However, you will be able to opt-out whenever you want,” said an official.

The proposed system, if enforced, will reintroduce the opt-in power subsidy system for consumers in Delhi , which had been temporarily in place between October 2022 and March 2023 under the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The power subsidy system in Delhi is set for another overhaul, with the government planning to launch a dedicated portal by end of this year that would reintroduce a system under which consumers have to actively opt in for the benefit and renew their choice every year, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

“The work on the portal is almost complete. Users will have to validate their Aadhaar details. Consumers will get the options to opt in or opt out,” an official said.

The portal, to be hosted and maintained by the power department, is expected to be launched either in December or in January, with the government aiming to implement the system in the new year.

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How Delhi’s Power Subsidy System Works The subsidy system was rolled out in March 2015 when the AAP came to power in Delhi. Under that system, consumers received automatic free electricity up to 200 units and a 50% subsidy for consumption between 201 and 400 units, irrespective of willingness to avail of the benefit. Domestic consumers using up to 200 units a month receive a 100% subsidy on energy charges, while those consuming between 201 and 400 units get a 50% subsidy up to ₹800 in subsidy. The benefit is not available to households consuming more than 400 units.

However, in October 2022, the AAP government made it an opt-in system where consumers had to send a text message to a designated number. To be sure, the other contours of the scheme – the amount of subsidy and requirements – remained the same. Officials said more than 80% of domestic consumers had opted in.

The opt-in system was discontinued around five months later, with all consumers made eligible after Atishi took over as the power minister. That automatic eligibility remains in force till date.

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History of the Annual Opt-In System The opt-in system was first introduced with the AAP government arguing that consumers who could afford to pay should have the option of foregoing the subsidy, allowing public funds to be directed towards other priorities. Consumers were initially allowed to register through multiple channels, including online platforms, WhatsApp, missed calls, and QR codes printed on electricity bills. By April 2023, around 4.93 million consumers had opted in, accounting for 84.1% of domestic electricity consumers.

Under the opt-in system, the scheme was envisaged as an annual subscription, with beneficiaries required to renew before the end of each financial year. However, the government subsequently extended existing registrations instead of requiring fresh applications. In March 2023, then power minister Atishi announced that consumers who had opted in would continue receiving the subsidy until March 31, 2024. The AAP government subsequently extended the scheme through March 31, 2025.

The continuation of the subsidy under the BJP government meant consumers were not required to go through the annual opt-in process in the same manner, even as the government now plans to introduce a centralised portal to formalise the system.