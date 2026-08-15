Delhi govt plans drone, semiconductor policies rollout by September-end

The Delhi government is planning to implement its drone and semiconductor policies by next month, with the draft policies likely to be sent to chief minister Rekha Gupta for approval soon, officials said on Saturday. Delhi government plans to introduce drone and semiconductor policies as part of its push to attract technology investments and create jobs. (Hindustan Times)

Officials said the policies aim to promote new technologies and attract investment and job opportunities in the Capital.

According to officials, the drafts will be sent to Gupta soon, with plans to complete the approval process and roll out the policies by the end of September or mid-October.

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“After approval, the policies will be put up for public feedback and then brought before the Cabinet. Following the Cabinet approval, the policies will be sent to the LG,” said an official.

Under the Drone Policy, the government plans to promote the use of drones and develop a dedicated ecosystem in Delhi. The policy also aims to support drone companies, start-ups, training and other related activities, officials said.

Drone policy to build dedicated ecosystem in Narela As part of this plan, the government will write to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking land in Narela to set up a drone ecosystem, officials said.

Drones are increasingly used for several purposes, including surveillance, mapping, agriculture, delivery services, infrastructure inspection and emergency work, officials said, adding that the government believes that a dedicated ecosystem will encourage more companies and start-ups to work in the sector.

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Semiconductor policy to focus on five key pillars Meanwhile, the Semiconductor Policy is structured around five key pillars: semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT); development of ancillary industries; and talent development and skilling along with strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem.

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Officials said the policies are part of the government’s larger plan to promote technology-based industries and create employment opportunities. The incentives and other benefits under the two policies will be clear after the drafts are approved.

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