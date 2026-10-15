New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing to a female journalist, who sought protection from coercive action in a case filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month. Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing to journalist in 'casteist' remark case filed by ACP Vivek Bhagat

Earlier, the journalist had filed a sexual assault complaint against the officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat. Her complaint is being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, the journalist's counsel said the case was registered under the SC/ST Act in the aftermath of her sexual assault complaint against the police officer.

"My interim prayer is for protection . That is why I request for a hearing today. There is a strong apprehension," the counsel said.

"Tomorrow," responded the bench.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the independent journalist and others on a complaint filed by ACP Bhagat, posted at Connaught Place sub-division of New Delhi district, who alleged casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation directed at him during the protest.

The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act and Sections 221 , 356 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

According to the FIR, Bhagat was performing law and order duty near Buta Singh roundabout near Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the woman journalist making derogatory remarks about his Megh/Meghwal caste in public and questioning his appointment as an ACP.

The complainant alleged that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his official duties.

However, around 3 pm, the journalist allegedly accused him of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters and repeatedly confronted him, along with her colleagues, thereby obstructing his official work.

Bhagat also alleged that the journalist and some members of the Cockroach Janta Party, including Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh, circulated posts and reels on social media platforms X and Instagram, accusing him.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.