Delhi hospitals directed to compile, submit log on respiratory cases, burns
New DelhiAll hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi, including government-run, private, society-run facilities, polyclinics and Ayushman Mandirs, have been directed to compile all respiratory cases and burn injuries until November 30 and submit a consolidated report on December 1, Delhi department of health and family welfare has ordered
New Delhi
All hospitals and medical facilities in Delhi, including government-run, private, society-run facilities, polyclinics and Ayushman Mandirs, have been directed to compile all respiratory cases and burn injuries until November 30 and submit a consolidated report on December 1, Delhi department of health and family welfare has ordered.
The order was sent to all medical superintendents and medical directors of the facilities, in line with a Supreme Court order on September 29, officials said.
“Categorically stating the exact extent of the increase of admission of patients till Nov 30, 2026, and a compliance report/data compiled may be submitted to this department every Monday without fail. The final consolidated report shall be submitted on Dec 1 by 3 pm,” read the order, a copy of which was accessed by HT.
Officials said the order was sent to 32 government hospitals, eight society hospitals under the Delhi government, 414 Ayushman Mandirs, 2,025 other health facilities, including polyclinics and district hospitals, and 1,354 private hospitals in the Capital.
The order also provided details on what hospitals have to record in a “Proforma for weekly reporting of patient admission.” It stated that weekly reporting of patient admissions has to be done for “respiratory/burns/any other related to fire crackers.”
As per the order, the data has to be categorised into four categories. “...total number of patients admitted at the time of starting of the reporting period (baseline), total number of patients admitted during the current reporting week, total number of patients admitted cumulatively up to the reporting date, increase/decrease in admissions during the current reporting week (2-1), and percentage baseline 5 increase/decrease over,” read the order.
The order read, “This has reference to the supreme court of India in its order dated Sep 29, in which the following directions have been issued in point no.29 (B)....Point no.29(B): To file an affidavit on the impact of bursting firecrackers, categorically stating the exact extent of the increase of admission of patients till 30.11.2026, in all Hospitals and Health Centres across Delhi-NCR, following the festival.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRidhima Gupta
Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.Read More
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