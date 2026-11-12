New Delhi, A woman selling flowers was assaulted with sticks and iron rods by a group of men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas after she allegedly refused to sell marijuana, with her family claiming that they had been repeatedly threatened and attacked by members of a drug mafia, police said on Thursday. Delhi: Men assault woman selling flowers in Hauz Khas over refusal to sell drugs

A purported video of the incident, which reportedly occurred on October 8, has surfaced on social media, showing the woman sitting by the roadside when two men approach her. After a brief exchange, one of them allegedly begins beating her with a stick. When bystanders intervene to help, another man joins in to attack them as well.

The woman's family has alleged that a man identified as Soni, described as a member of the drug mafia, has been pressuring them to sell marijuana. They claim that the assault occurred after they refused to comply and that this was the third such attack against them.

Aman, a family member, told PTI that the incident took place around 3 am while his sister-in-law Radha was making garlands alone, as he was asleep.

"They first asked where I was. I was sleeping. By that time, another man came and started beating my sister-in-law. She became unconscious. When I woke up, they started beating me as well. I ran away and later went to a hospital for help," he said.

Aman alleged that at least ten men were involved in the attack and that they were armed with iron rods, sticks, and knives. He reported injuries to his head and leg, while Radha sustained injuries to her head, back, and legs. He also mentioned that his brother was injured during the incident.

He further alleged that the attackers threatened to kill them if they refused to sell marijuana. According to him, the family approached the police several times after the incident but received no assistance initially.

The family's lawyer claimed that they contacted the police four to five times, and medical examinations of Radha and her son were conducted. However, no action was taken despite a complaint being lodged.

"Even today, when I visited the police station, they told me to leave, saying they would handle the matter. It was only after the video went viral and media pressure mounted that they agreed to register a case. The SHO assured us of action," the lawyer said.

He alleged that even five days after the incident, the police had not conducted a proper investigation and that the woman had been assaulted previously on two occasions for refusing to sell drugs.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anant Mittal had earlier said that Hauz Khas police station had not received any PCR call or written complaint regarding the incident.

"Nevertheless, based on social media inputs, the matter has been taken cognisance of, and a police team has been deployed to identify and trace the persons involved in the incident," the police said.

The police had also assured that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in accordance with the law.

The family later claimed that a case had been registered and that several men had been brought in for questioning from Soni's residence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.