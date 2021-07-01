Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services disrupted for second day, Yellow Line hit too

Services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro were affected for the second consecutive day on Thursday forcing commuters to wait for a longer time to board the trains. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) wrote, “Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines.”

A similar disruption was also reported on the Blue Line on Wednesday due to a signalling issue, an official said, as reported by news agency PTI. The official stated that the disruption caused the services to slow down for 10 to 15 minutes, but was soon rectified and services returned to normal.

Interestingly, a few hours after the tweet by DMRC on Thursday morning, the company took to the social media platform once again in the afternoon to give an update on the disruption of services on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. “Delay in services between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur,” the tweet read.

Later, the DMRC stated that owing to a technical issue at Huda City Centre, train services between the station and Sikanderpur were temporarily suspended.

However, in less than 30 minutes the company tweeted again to inform that services have been restored on the Yellow Line.

On Wednesday, after the services on the Blue Line were disrupted and later rectified, DMRC said that the average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk – one of the Blue Line stations, was 50 minutes. Later, after three hours, the company announced that the waiting time has become normalised.

A few days before, addressing the matter of overcrowding outside Delhi Metro stations, DMRC said in a statement that “long queues are caused as single entry points are only permitted” at most metro stations because it is difficult to regulate the number of persons inside a mass transit system once their entry is permitted.

Notably, Delhi Metro services resumed in early June after a gap of nearly one month, with 10 to 15 percent of its capacity.