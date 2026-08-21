Delhi Police chief calls for focussing on quality investigations

New Delhi: Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar has asked police officers to focus on investigations’ qualitative outcome not just the statistics of solved cases, while directing to ensure that collected evidence should clearly establish specific role of each accused and the charges against them, officers said on Thursday. The police commissioner has directed that the investigators should not only focus on arresting people involved in crimes but also on credible linking of evidence that can withstand scrutiny in court. (HT Photos)

The police chief has also directed officers, especially assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), to regularly visit police stations for inspections, said at least two senior officers on condition of anonymity, adding that the directions were issued during the last fortnightly crime review meeting.

“The police chief directed that the investigators should not only focus on arresting people involved in crimes but also on credible linking of evidence that can withstand scrutiny in court. He emphasised on collecting strong and authentic evidence that can establish the specific role of arrested people and charges against each accused, including those who are absconding or left out,” said one of the officers.

According to the officer, during the meeting, Kumar also stressed on the verification of the antecedents of the accused as well as witnesses in cases.

The commissioner asked the officers to verify and place on record permanent addresses, bank accounts, PAN and Aadhar Cards and mobile numbers of the arrested people and witnesses to facilitate their tracing, especially in cases where victims, accused, and witnesses are tenants or staying at temporary addresses, the officer added.

“The availability of such details in the case files would help prevent situations where accused persons, victims or witnesses become untraceable during investigation or trial,” the officer said, adding that the commissioner also directed that scrutiny of charge sheets be done by the SHOs and concerned ACPs before sending them to the prosecution branch or being filed in courts.

About crime prevention strategy, the police chief stressed on crime data analysis, hotspot mapping, and emerging trends, said another officer.

During the meeting, Kumar asked joint commissioners of police (Joint CPs) of all six ranges to conduct a detailed review of murder cases, the officer said.

“The Joint CPs were directed to examine the modus operandi, motive and other aspects of each murder case registered in police stations of their ranges and prepare reports that will be discussed at the next crime review meeting,” the second officer said.

In view of the rising involvement of minors in crimes, the police chief has also asked all police districts to prepare a database of school dropout juveniles to help police identify and monitor vulnerable children, the officer added.