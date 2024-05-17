Delhi Police likely to record Swati Maliwal’s statement before magistrate

The Delhi Police on Friday is likely to record Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Swati Maliwal’s statement before the magistrate. A police officer aware of the developments said that Maliwal was taken to AIIMS around 11pm where she was also counselled. (HT file photo)

Her medical examination was conducted late on Thursday night, officials aware of the matter said.

A police officer aware of the developments said that Maliwal was taken to AIIMS around 11pm where she was also counselled, according to procedure. She left the hospital at 3am.

Maliwal’s statement was recorded by Delhi Police on Thursday at her residence after which a case under section 354, 506, 509, and 323 was registered against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ‘s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, the probe of which has begun.

In her statement, Maliwal has alleged that Kumar slapped her and hit her on the stomach and chest. She alleged that Kejriwal was present in the house at the time of the incident.

As a part of the investigation, a Delhi Police team visited Kumar’s house, but he wasn’t found there.

After recording her statement on Thursday, Maliwal posted on her official X account urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to not indulge in any politics regarding the matter.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident”, she posted.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha also gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on Friday protesting over inaction in the alleged assault case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CM Kejriwal office have not responded to the developments yet despite HT reaching out to them. The copy will be updated whenever a statement is received.

Kumar was last seen next to CM Kejriwal in Lucknow when he was coming out of Lucknow airport to join a press conference in the city with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a press conference, said Kumar ‘misbehaved’ with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal in the CM’s residence on May 13 when she was waiting to meet the CM, adding that Kejriwal took note of the incident, assuring strict action.

The acknowledgment by Singh came a day after Delhi Police on May 13 received on two calls from CM’s residence, claiming Maliwal was assaulted there; and after some time, she arrived at Civil Lines police station but she left stating she will file a complaint later.