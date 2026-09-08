Traffic advisory issued over BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal in Delhi | Check impacted routes, diversions
The traffic regulations are expected to be in place from 7:45pm to 9pm, and will affect over 35 roads in the national capital with 22 diversion points.
Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, a traffic advisory in view of a motorcade rehearsal today. In view of this rehearsal, Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory listing all affected roads and diversion routes so commuters can plan their travel accordingly.
The BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.
The traffic regulations are expected to be in place from 7:45pm to 9pm, and will affect more than 35 roads in the national capital with 22 diversion points.
Affected roads
As per the Delhi traffic police, the following roads will be affected under these traffic regulations:
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa-Crescent
- Teen Murti Marg
- Akbar Road
- Tees January Marg
- Rajesh Pilot Marg
- Subramaniam Bharti Marg
- Mathura Road
- Moti Lal Nehru Marg
- Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
- Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg
- Africa Avenue Road
- Satya Marg
- Shanti Path
- Janpath
- Ashoka Road
- Barakhamba Road
- Tolstory Marg
- Ranjeet Singh Flyover
- Niti Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
- Kemal Attaturk Marg
- APJ Abdul Kalam Road
- Press Enclave Road
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg
- Josef Broz Tito Marg
- Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
Also Read I Delhi traffic cops ask civic agencies to fix roads on BRICS Summit route
Traffic diversion points
Several traffic diversion points have been issued by the traffic police in order to ease congestion.
DR DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK (W-POINT)
Not allowed at Mathura Road, Tilak Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For East/South Delhi → BSZ Marg → IP Marg
For Centre/North/West Delhi →BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate
For New Delhi/CP →Sikandara Road
RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK (A-POINT)
Commercial vehicles not allowed beyond this chowk to W-Point
DIVERTED VIA
For East/South Delhi → IP Marg
For New Delhi/CP →DDU Marg
For Centre/North/West Delhi →BSZ Marg→ Delhi Gate
MIR DARD CHOWK
Not allowed at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/Centre/North/West Delhi →Mir Dard Marg→ Abdul Gaffar Marg→ DDU Marg
For North/Centre/East/West/South Delhi →Mir Dard Marg → Kotla Marg→ BSZ Marg/DDU Marg
KASTURBA GANDHI MARG/ OUTER CIRCLE CP
Not allowed towards C-hexagon from Outer Circle CP
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/South Delhi → Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Janpath
JANPATH/CONNAUGHT PLACE
Not allowed towards C-hexagon from Outer Circle CP
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/South Delhi →Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Kasturba Gandhi Marg
For Centre/North/West/East Delhi →Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Panchkulyan, Minto & Barakhamba Roads
PATEL CHOWK
Not allowed towards Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/South/West/Centre Delhi → Ashoka Rd → GPO
For Centre/North/West/East Delhi →Sansad Marg → CP
ROUNDABOUT, RML HOSPITAL
Not allowed towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road
DIVERTED VIA
For Centre/South/West/North Delhi →Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg
For CP/West/North/Centre/East Delhi → Baba Kharak Singh Marg
VANDE MATRAM MARG/ SIMON BOLLIVAR MARG
Not allowed at Simon Bollivar Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South Delhi →Vande Matram Marg→ Dhaula Kuan
For New Delhi/East/North/West/Centre Delhi →Vande Matram Marg → Karol Bagh
DHAULA KUAN FLYOVER
Not allowed at Sardar Patel Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi →Ring Road, both sides
For New Delhi/North/Centre/East Delhi →Vande Matram Marg
For IGI Airport & Gurgaon →NH-48/Gurgaon Road
MOTI BAGH FLYOVER
Not allowed at Shanti Path
DIVERTED VIA
For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi →Ring Road, both sides
For South West Delhi, IGI Airport & Gurgaon →Rao Tula Ram Marg
ROUNDABOUT, BRIG HOSHIAR SINGH MARG
Not allowed at Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/South/East District →Brig. Hoshiar Singh Marg
For South/East/Centre/North/West Delhi → Africa Avenue → Bhikaji Cama Flyover
MADARASA T-POINT
Not allowed towards Aurobindo Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East Delhi →Lodhi Road
For South/New Delhi/West/Centre/North Delhi → Aurobindo Marg→ Safdarjung Flyover
LODHI ROAD/ AMRITA SHERGIL MARG
Not allowed at Amrita Shergil Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road
LODHI ROAD/ MAX MUELLER MARG
Not allowed at Max Mueller Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road
LODHI ROAD/ MAHARISHI RAMAN MARG
Not allowed at Maharishi Raman Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road
For South Delhi →Bhishm Pitamah Marg
LODHI ROAD/ ARCH BISHOP MACARIUS MARG
Not allowed at Arch Bishop Macarius Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road
UNDER LODHI FLYOVER
Not allowed at Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East Delhi →Lodhi Road → Neela Gumbad
For East Delhi →Barapullah Flyover
For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road → Madarsa / Lala Lajpat Rai Marg
NEELA GUMBAD
Not allowed towards Oberoi Flyover/ Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/Centre/North Delhi →Mathura Road → Ashram Chowk
For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road
UNDER OBEROI FLYOVER
Not allowed at Mathura Road
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road
Permitted: vehicles bound for Oberoi Hotel & Golf Link
U-TURN OPPOSITE DPS MATHURA ROAD
Not allowed towards Bharat Mandapam
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road
RING ROAD/ BHAIRON ROAD
Not allowed towards Bhairon Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For South/East/New Delhi →Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan
For Centre/North/East/West Delhi →Ring Road via Rajghat
MANDI HOUSE
Not allowed at Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg
DIVERTED VIA
For New Delhi/Centre/North/West/South Delhi →Barakhamba Road
For East/North/West/South/Centre Delhi →Sikandra Marg
NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION
Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg→ DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP
Route B: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat JLN Marg
Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP
OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION
Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate →→ Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg
Route B: Ashram Chowk Ring Road → Raj Ghat Ring Road Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg
Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg→ Rani Jhansi Marg→ Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road→ Lothiyan Marg
HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION
Route A: AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road
Route B: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road
FROM GURUGRAM
→T3/T4/T2: NH-48→ Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road→ UER II → Service
Road→ T3 Terminal Road
→ T1: NH-48→ under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road
→ T1: NH-48→ Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48→ Ulan Batar Marg → T-1 Road
FROM DWARKA
→T3/T4/T2/T1: Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3)
FROM NEW DELHI & SOUTH DELHI
→T3: Ring Road →→ AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point →→ Service Road → NH-48→ under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri → T-3 Road
→T3/T4/T2/T1: AIIMS Chowk → Ring Road → Moti Bagh Chowk
→ RTR Marg→ Shankar Vihar Flyover → Ulan Batar Marg
FROM WEST DELHI
→T3/T4/T2/T1: Punjabi Bagh Chowk →→ Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road→ Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road→→ Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48→ T3 Terminal Road
FROM NORTH & EAST DELHI
→T3/T4/T2/T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48→ T3 Terminal Road
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Public transport
Buses may be rerouted along certain roads for VVIP movements, but the metro will remain fully operational as usual. All road transport including private vehicles and taxis/autos are liable only to park in authorized areas and must stay clear of parking within a 200m radius of Controlled Roads.
In light of these traffic regulations, commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow a margin for travel time, use public transportation, such as the Metro, as much as possible, and follow the routes and instructions provided by traffic personnel.
Those commuting to the airport during this restriction window are strongly advised to use the metro to avoid any delays. All emergency and essential travel vehicles will be given priority.
Commuters are advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or objects to the authorities' attention.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORStuti Gupta
Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them.Read More
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