Traffic advisory issued over BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal in Delhi | Check impacted routes, diversions

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, a traffic advisory in view of a motorcade rehearsal today. In view of this rehearsal, Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory listing all affected roads and diversion routes so commuters can plan their travel accordingly. A view of traffic congestion on Delhi Meerut Expressway amid traffic restrictions and preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

The BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.

The traffic regulations are expected to be in place from 7:45pm to 9pm, and will affect more than 35 roads in the national capital with 22 diversion points.

Affected roads As per the Delhi traffic police, the following roads will be affected under these traffic regulations: