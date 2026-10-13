Traffic curbs continue in Delhi due to ‘law and order’ situation, economy forum | Check alternate routes

In view of the expected impact on traffic on abovementioned areas and junctions, Delhi traffic police urged commuters to plan their travel in advance keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Traffic may be impacted at several major junctions and stretches including -

Delhi traffic police requested motorists to avoid “non-essential” travel around the areas that will be impacted due to traffic curbs and follow the diversion sings and directions given by traffic personnel to maintain smooth movement of traffic.

The authorities said that “dynamic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions”.

The traffic in several parts of the capital, particularly in and around Central Delhi, will be impacted on Tuesday “in view of the law and order situation”, according to the traffic police.

They also urged commuters not to undertake non essential-travel and added that traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment.

These traffic restrictions come amid ongoing protests in and around Central Delhi against the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over Special Intensive Revision exercise.

However, the police have denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and designated three new protest venues: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi.

Traffic advisory for Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 Apart from the “law and order” situation that may impact Delhi's traffic movement, the traffic police also issued and advisory in view of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum taking place at Hotel Taj Palace. Due to the event, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in effect on Tuesday in surrounding areas from 7:00am to 1:00pm, with regulated traffic movement on key roads around the venue.

Here's a look at key routes affected due to the event-